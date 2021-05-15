Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.22

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $669,899.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00092797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00525755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00236272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005119 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.01152619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01223281 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,808,805 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

