Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.20 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

DT stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

