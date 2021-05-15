Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 million-$1.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 2,021,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

