Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Logitech International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 62.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

