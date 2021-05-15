Rapidz Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $61,028.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

