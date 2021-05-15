Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 228,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

