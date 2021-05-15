VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.84.

NYSE:VMW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. 875,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

