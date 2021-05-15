VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.84.
NYSE:VMW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. 875,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
