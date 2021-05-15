Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

