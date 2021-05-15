Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BTDPY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 4,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

