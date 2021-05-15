Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.39. 109,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,681. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

