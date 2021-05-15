Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANFGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $25.45. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

