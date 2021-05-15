Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ANFGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $25.45. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
