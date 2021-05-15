Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $175,053.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.72 or 0.00577230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00207100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00269322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004119 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.