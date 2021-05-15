The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The Wendy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 3,357,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.