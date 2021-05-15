Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,141. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,977,821 shares of company stock worth $434,993,006 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.