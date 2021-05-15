Education Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $45,734.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

