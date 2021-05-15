Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 79,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,186. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.36%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

