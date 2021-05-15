Analysts Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Dawson James increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.68. 577,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,544. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

