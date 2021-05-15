Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.18 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.