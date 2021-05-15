Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives €137.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €137.71 ($162.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €124.15 ($146.06). The company had a trading volume of 399,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €124.92 and a 200 day moving average of €114.35.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

