-$0.41 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.10). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

XOMA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 24,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $46.32.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

