Zuflo Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $24,380.01 and $163.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 67.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.