Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,491. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

