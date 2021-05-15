VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76 EPS.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 875,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,061. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.84.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

