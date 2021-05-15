Zacks: Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). eHealth reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 422,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,516. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 27.1% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

