$316.40 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $316.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.19 million and the highest is $323.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MGI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

