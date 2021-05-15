The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 38.3% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.36 or 0.00029622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $2.26 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,131,646 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

