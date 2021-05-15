Hellenic Coin Price Tops $4.36 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00009024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $305.10 million and $434,335.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.80 or 0.00640585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

