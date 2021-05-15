Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $2.48 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $6.10 billion and approximately $151.95 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00532577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00231311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.38 or 0.01160801 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.18 or 0.01218274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,570,196,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,127,325 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

