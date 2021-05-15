Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million.

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

