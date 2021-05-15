Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PRYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

PRYMY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 13,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Prysmian has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

