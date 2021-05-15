PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 455 ($5.94).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PAGE traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 591.50 ($7.73). 283,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,441. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.