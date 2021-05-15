Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $177.65 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $34.32 or 0.00070666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $177.65 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.56 or 0.00532417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00233130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.62 or 0.01152346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.87 or 0.01204333 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

