Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.24 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.59-0.62 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

