Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $240,000.

BCEI traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 645,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $851.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.