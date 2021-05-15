EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $117,666.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00540195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00233861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.57 or 0.01168790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01209351 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

