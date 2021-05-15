Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.08. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 1,645,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,647 shares of company stock worth $7,743,260. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

