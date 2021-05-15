Comparing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29% Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DHI Group and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 3 13 0 2.81

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than DHI Group.

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 1.11 $12.55 million $0.24 13.21 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 4.39 $1.01 billion $1.16 32.34

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats DHI Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

