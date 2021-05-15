Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 250,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,386. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

