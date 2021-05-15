Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $104,046.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $104,046.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

