Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 211,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 219,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,046. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

