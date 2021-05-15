Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

