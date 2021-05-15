WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.29.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE WELL traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,000. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.28.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.