$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report sales of $4.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

In related news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

