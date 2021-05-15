Oxen Hits Market Cap of $73.34 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $73.34 million and $208,176.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,385.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.94 or 0.07851340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.28 or 0.02503371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00641577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00205225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00818177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00660068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.99 or 0.00586921 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,201,253 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

