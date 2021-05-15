v.systems (VSYS) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. v.systems has a market cap of $71.01 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,200,080,007 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,471,543 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

