Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report sales of $294.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $303.64 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

EXEL traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,988. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,752 shares of company stock worth $12,557,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

