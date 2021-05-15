-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,258. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 790,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

