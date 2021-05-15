The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Wendy’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

