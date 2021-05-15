The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Wendy’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.
NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.
In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.