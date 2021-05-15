Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01117679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060292 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.