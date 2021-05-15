Chimpion Price Tops $4.44 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00009212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $140.97 million and $797,918.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01117679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060292 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

